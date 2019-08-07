DAYTON — Mayor Pro-Tem Zack Weatherford powered to a top finish in Tuesday’s primary election for city mayor.
Weatherford won 66%, or 504 votes, in the top-two primary race with fellow Council member Delphine Bailey finishing second with 22%, or 168 votes. They will now advance to the Nov. 5 general election.
A third mayoral candidate, Michael Paris, was eliminated after finishing with 82 votes, or 11%, according to preliminary returns.
Turnout for the primary election was 47%, with 759 voters casting ballots out of 1,627 active voters in the city, according to the Columbia County Auditor’s Office.
Weatherford has been serving as mayor pro-tem after being appointed by the Council earlier this year to fill out the unfinished term of former Mayor Craig George, who retired and moved to Arizona this spring. Weatherford was elected to the Dayton City Council in 2016.
Bailey has been a City Council member for the past eight years, and Paris has been a Council
member for the past six years.
