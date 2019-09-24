The crowd was smaller at Waitsburg’s meeting Monday night on the planned Touchet Valley Trail than its companion gathering last week in Dayton, but the message was the same.
Community leaders want to hear what residents think about the 9.7-mile nonmotorized trail proposed in the public-owned right of way along the railroad line between the two cities.
Questions, ideas, complaints, encouragements, background information — it’s all welcome, leaders told the audience Monday. Construction, if it comes, won’t happen until next year at the earliest, so people have time to get involved and be heard.
“I love the people who have a lot of questions and concerns, who invite me out to their property to learn more about what they see on the ground,” said Kathryn Witherington, economic development director of the Port of Columbia, the public agency spearheading the trail project.
She told the 50 or so people gathered at Waitsburg Town Hall, about half as many people as attended the Dayton meeting last Monday, that the 15% of people who said they were opposed to the project in a survey this summer also are important to her.
“Because I want to know why they’re opposed, and I want to know if there’s a way to work around it,” she said.
Further opportunities for the public to get involved in the process are coming. The nonmonetary grant awarded to the Port by the National Park Service last year is connecting trail planners with the Washington Association of Landscape Architects and a Washington State University landscape architecture class.
They will host a collaborative meeting open to the public in Dayton and Waitsburg in October, and Oct. 26 is slated for a concept plan presentation.
Though more than 70% of the 346 respondents to the Port’s recent survey (most residents of Dayton or Waitsburg) said they were excited about the trail project, many voices on social media and in letters to local print media have expressed opposition to the trail despite it being listed as a community priority at annual public Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy meetings since 2015.
In fact, a Dayton-to-Waitsburg trail for walking, biking and horseback riding was one of the top projects suggested by dozens of community members who participated in regional trail planning workshops throughout the greater Walla Walla Valley two years ago that resulted in the Blue Mountain Region Trails plan (bluezonetrails.org).
“I’m super excited to see the Touchet Valley Trail moving forward,” Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer, executive director of the Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization and one of the Blue Mountain Region Trails project leaders, told the audience Monday. “It is one of the first projects to receive a grant award.”
Questions and concerns about the Touchet Valley Trail have ranged from “can I still spray my crops” along the trail (yes, because Washington is a “right to farm” state and the trail can be closed periodically to allow for certain farming applications) to who will pay for upkeep of the trail (that hasn’t been established but will be part of the planning).
People also have asked who really owns the land along the railroad line (the Port owns the right of way, including 50 feet on either side of the tracks, courtesy of a deed granted by Union Pacific in 1996, but a full title search will be conducted as part of the planning process).
And residents have asked why the money — including a $637,000 grant awarded to the Port recently by the state Department of Transportation for design work, engineering and surveying along the trail route — can’t be spent on fixing roads or reopening Dayton’s public pool (the grant is from the state Department of Transportation’s Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Program and can only be used for projects related to that or it must be returned for another community to use).
Witherington provided answers to these questions Monday, but more information is available on the Port’s website: portofcolumbia.org.