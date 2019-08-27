Services are pending for former Dayton Mayor Craig George, who died Aug. 15 at his home near Tucson, Ariz.
George’s wife, Kathy George, said Monday that graveside services will be held at a later date to allow time for the couple’s three children, one of whom is living in Seoul, South Korea, to travel to Arizona.
George resigned as mayor in April after serving in that office since 2008. In an interview with a Union-Bulletin reporter last year, he said he and his wife were relocating to Tucson for its health benefits. The couple had lived in Dayton for about 16 years.
The Georges moved to Dayton from Minnesota in 2002 because two of their three children lived in Washington. Craig George spent a majority of those early years working on their 140-year-old home on South Second Street.
In the 2018 interview, George said he was looking for something else to do when he started going to Dayton City Council meetings consistently. After more than a year, the mayor at that time approached George and said two Council members’ terms were ending soon and he should run for office. He said he had thought about getting involved in government before, but during his time in the Navy, he was always moving around.
“I’ve always had an interest in local politics, not national politics,” he said, “but I never lived anywhere long enough to do anything about it.”
George was elected to the Dayton City Council in 2004; he was elected mayor four years later.
George said at that time that increasing Dayton’s savings, upgrading infrastructure and finding new sources of funding through other government agencies were major points of achievement during his tenure as mayor.