Dayton weighs new direction for sewage treatment

DAYTON — City Council here is looking into a wetland treatment system for its aging wastewater treatment plant the state says must be updated.
Representatives with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Washington Water Trust and the city of Dayton met with the public last week to discuss how this plan would restore flow in the Touchet River and reduce costs for the city.
They are working to develop a solution that would adequately treat the city’s effluent so it can continue to contribute water to the river during the summer months, when flows are low.
Currently, the treatment plant does not meet rules for temperature, pH and dissolved oxygen in the summer months, and city leaders were told years ago by the Washington State Department of Ecology to find a way to stop pumping treated water into the river during the months the system does not meet requirements.
But groups also say lack of water flowing into the Touchet River from the wastewater treatment plant impacts species of fish and irrigators because flow is already low during the summer.
The Department of Ecology is also requiring the city to update its treatment plant to meet current environmental standards. This request was made in 2011, and the city has a milestone target date to meet the demands of Ecology, which is Dec. 31, 2021.
Currently, the city is in compliance with Ecology’s permit.
“The permit also describes milestones for the city. Since the dates on these milestones extended beyond the expiration date of the permit, Ecology does not enforce on these dates,” said Ecology Water Quality Permit Manager Lucy Peterschmidt.
The state loaned Dayton $990,000 for design, but will forgive $495,000. The other half will have a 2% interest rate over a 20-year period. The city can pay the loan off early with no penalty if its leaders choose, said Ecology Financial Assistance Specialist Cynthia Wall.
“Initially Dayton proposed constructing a reclaimed water facility that would produce water safe enough to use for many uses such as irrigating the golf course. Unfortunately, taking that discharge out of the river could cause water rights impairment as identified in the Reclaimed Water Use law,” Peterschmidt said.
Other options were proposed, and Dayton completed a plan that involved developing a land treatment system and using the water to irrigate some type of crop during the summer months. That option required land acquisition.
“Originally we were going into a direction where we were looking just to get everything out of the river completely, build a land treatment system, and we’ve explored many, many options related to that with limited success,” said Jake Hollopeter, a senior engineer at Anderson Perry & Associates working with the city on this project.
Dayton received a $1 million loan from the state Public Works Board to purchase land but had to turn that funding back because 30% of the construction loans had to be obtained by June.
The city was not able to find a property to purchase out of the 13 that were contacted.
“As a result, the recommendation — and it was part Anderson & Perry as well as finance committee and also Public Works Board — (was) that we turn that money back because we were not going to meet the requirements of the loan,” City Administrator Trina Cole said.
The Confederated Tribes and Washington Water Trust asked the city to look into greener solutions, hoping to put the treated sewage back into the Touchet River.
“Keeping the city of Dayton’s effluent in the Touchet River is critical. Not only does the effluent support recovery of bull trout, steelhead and reintroduced spring Chinook salmon ... downstream irrigators rely on it,” said Project Manager Kristina Ribellia from the Washington Water Trust.
Washington Water Trust has been working for over 15 years to restore flows in the Touchet River.
Anton Chiono, the water transactions specialist for the Confederated Tribes, proposed the idea of a wetland treatment system.
A feasibility study is being conducted on whether this is a viable option for Dayton’s situation.
“Dayton is completing an evaluation of several alternatives to accomplish this, including a constructed wetland treatment system … Ecology would absolutely consider this proposed plan,” Peterschmidt said.
The city of Prineville, Ore., had a similar issue as Dayton.
They built a wetland system that was significantly less expensive than building a mechanical treatment plant, saving Prineville $53 million. The project was also completed months ahead of schedule, according to official documents.
“The wetlands in the complex were designed to augment the flow of water into the adjacent Crooked River,” according to documents. “After the water is polished by the microorganisms growing on the plants in the wetland cells, the water is cooled as it flows underground into the Crooked River, providing as much as 2 million gallons per day of clean, cool water to aid in the reintroduction of steelhead and salmon.”
Though wetland treatment systems do exist in Washington, this would be the first to specifically be designed to return water to the river.
“This could potentially be one of the first projects in the state that uses an innovative approach such as a wetland treatment system that can help keep that water in the river in a very cost-effective way that is good for the environment,” Ribellia said.