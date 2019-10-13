DAYTON — A year marked by transition on the Dayton City Council closes with an election for four positions.
But even when the votes for mayor and three Council seats are counted, one of the seven Council positions will still need to be filled in January.
That’s because the mid-term Position 5 seat currently occupied by Misty Yost will be vacated since Yost is poised to move to Position 2 as the lone candidate for that seat.
Yost had already filed to run for Position 2 when she was appointed in August to the Position 5 seat, vacated by longtime Council member Kathy Berg in her move to Walla Walla.
The change will mean another appointment will be needed to complete the final two years of the Position 5 term, according to the Columbia County Auditor’s Office.
And if you’re working on keeping that straight, brace yourself.
The Position 2 spot has also been the source of transition. It is currently occupied by Christine Broughton, a former Councilwoman who opted not to seek re-election in 2017 but was selected this year to complete the term of Zac Weatherford, which ends this year.
In spring Weatherford moved from his Council position to serve as mayor of Dayton. He filled the seat vacated by the late Craig George.
George’s resignation came last April as he and his wife prepared for a move to Arizona. He had originally announced his plan in 2018.
The vacancy had been expected to be filled by the mayor pro tem. At the time of George’s announcement the mayor pro tem position was held by Councilwoman Delphine Bailey. However, Council members elect a mayor pro tem every January. By the time of the actual resignation, Weatherford held the position.
In November, he will face a challenge from Bailey for the mayoral position. A third candidate, write-in Cindi John, is also in the running. Should Weatherford prevail, Bailey would continue to complete her current Council term, which expires in 2021, the Auditor’s Office said.
If Weatherford should lose the seat to Bailey, officials say he could potentially be appointed by Council to either complete her term or the Position 5 term, should he seek out the opportunity.
In the Position 4 race, incumbent Dain Nysoe faces a challenge from Cara James. For Position 6, incumbent Byron Kaczmarksi is challenged by Seth Bryan.
Mayoral Race
First-term incumbent Zac Weatherford and eight-year Councilwoman Delphine Bailey advanced with a one/two finish in August’s primary against fellow Councilman Michael Paris to face off for the city’s top position in November. They face a further challenge from write-in candidate, Cindi John, who returned to her childhood community three years ago.
The position serves as leadership in name and in overseeing the daily activities as head of staff.
The three candidates worked to distinguish themselves during the American Association of University Women-moderated candidate forum at the Liberty Theater last week.
Infrastructure — from street repairs to the shuttered swimming pool — was at the heart of the majority of questions from the public. With limited revenue sources in the community of around 2,500 residents and growing needs, such as wastewater treatment changes mandated by the Department of Ecology, Council must be solutions-oriented at a time when resources seem few.
Weatherford and Bailey have a shared perspective on the challenges, both defending the city’s pacing and diligence with development of an estimated $14 million wastewater treatment plant.
Dayton has been staring down major changes in sewage disposal since 2011. That’s when the state Department of Ecology determined the community’s discharge of treated effluence into the Touchet River did not meet state water quality standards. Changes are required by 2021.
The city applied and was approved for a $1 million loan from the state Public Works Board to help with one portion of the solution: the purchase of property on which to build the wastewater treatment plant. Ultimately though, Council turned down the loan this year because attempts to find property for it were not successful.
Weatherford and Bailey both listed the wastewater treatment plant as their top priority for the community in their primary news coverage from the Union-Bulletin. Both also told voters at the AAUW forum that fixes to the municipal pool are important, but there simply isn’t more money for it from city coffers at the moment.
Asked to prioritize transportation improvements by road during the forum, neither provided a verbal map. But they, and John, said much of how the city moves forward is dependent on the utility needs underground.
“The sad fact is it’s much easier to get funding for arterials,” Bailey said.
DELPHINE BAILEY
The 23-year Dayton resident said she and her husband, Dave, were drawn to the community to raise their two kids in a smaller rural town with proximity to the Blue Mountains and Snake River.
Between her work as a community health worker with Columbia county Public Health and her service on Council and community volunteerism she believes her understanding of state and federal funding mechanisms are an asset to the position.
As funding sources dwindle, the city has a responsibility to maintain the already established infrastructure, she said.
Affordable housing - “not low-income housing” - has become a rising issue, she said.
“We need more people to see Dayton as an affordable place to come and raise families,” Bailey said.
She has said hiring a full-time city planner to help was a positive step in the housing issue.
Bailey emphasized the importance of listening respectfully to constituents.
People who have complained often want to know if they’ve been heard, she described.
“I might not always be able to solve the problem, but I promise I will listen” and try to be solution-oriented, she said.
CINDI JOHN
John didn’t make it to the ballot in the traditional way, by filing. Instead, she became a declared write-in, prompted by a request from someone who suggested she rethink her plan to run for county commissioner and go for Council, she said.
A Dayton resident of three years - she and her husband, Tom, decided to “come back to the roots of our youth,” according to her social media page. They opened their small family seasonal garden fruit and vegetable farm, Crooked Fences, as a u-pick operation.
John conceded she has not spent much time in public meetings, attending one Council meeting. In her time back in the community, though, she said she has had numerous conversations with residents who are critical of plans for the “rails-with-trails” Touchet Valley Trail project that would connect Dayton and Waitsburg through a multi-use path adjacent to the active railroad line on Port of Columbia-owned property. That also goes for plans for development of a community center.
She said the wastewater treatment plant must take place before any other projects with a focus after that on a more vital downtown.
“We’re a great place,” she said at the forum. “We need to expand on what we have.”
ZAC WEATHERFORD
A resident of Dayton since 2007, Weatherford, 34, came to the community with his wife and children. His work at City Lumber and Quality Roofing Services before becoming a Washington State Penitentiary corrections officer have given him a work acumen he believes has prepared him for the role of mayor
“I know what it takes to get a hard job done,” he said.
He praised the work of his predecessor and mentor, George.
The power of policy change, he added, is often driven at the Council level, and he beseeched voters to consider those decisions as heartily as the mayor’s race.
Many of the challenges of a community with limited funding but excellent resources and assets will have to be faced through cooperative relationships and working together.
Community development is essential for moving forward. He wants a focus where Main Street isn’t just viewed from a lens of downtown but extends from the former Patit Creek Restaurant to Blue Mountain Station. He also wants to see a focus on youth. The cost-conscious Council may not have funding for a pool, but with community partnerships and the grant-funding being pursued there may be resources yet uncovered. He said a focus, too, on addiction and mental health are important to the rural community.
“I have a passion to solve problems and to help people,” he said. “That’s what I want to do.”
Position 4
Cara James and incumbent Dain Nysoe are competing for Position 4 on Dayton City Council. James didn’t comment on specific issues in Dayton but said “for us to progress with the world around us I feel that our city council needs someone that can represent a broader spectrum. The community of Dayton needs to work together and in order for us to thrive as a successful small population we have to take care of each other and support each other.”
Nysoe said he supported the Touchet Valley Trail, details had to be worked out, and encouraged people “to allow the process to proceed in a thoughtful and diligent manner.”
“It’s a new idea, so some have expressed their opposition to the idea, and have either misunderstood the scope of the plan, or are just closed minded to new ideas,” Nysoe wrote in an email. “This proposal has been put forth by the Port of Columbia and the elected Board of Commissioners, as a potential economic development tool, for Columbia County and the City of Dayton, as well as Waitsburg and Walla Walla County. The detailed plan related to the trail, has yet to be developed and therefore, many of the questions that have been raised will be part of the planner’s deliberative process.”
James, a Dayton High School graduate, said she would bring a new perspective to the city, but didn’t provide specifics.
“My experience and understanding will help unite this community and assist with respecting differences, giving a voice to those that feel unheard,” she wrote. “It is crucial that everyone in the Dayton community is represented by the City Council.”
Nysoe said he has experience, including eight years of being on the City Council, and education, a bachelor’s in political science and a master’s in public administration.
“Key issues facing the city of Dayton, such as the sewage treatment plant, city pool, expanded housing, increasing our tax base and encouraging aggressive economic development to secure measured and controlled growth, requires a council person with the necessary experience in dealing with these important issues,” he wrote.
Position 6
Seth Bryan and incumbent Byron Kaczmarski are vying for Position 6 on Dayton City Council. Bryan, who moved to Dayton in 2015 to be near family, said he was against the Touchet Valley Trail, referring to it as people trying “to force growth by chasing after big government special interests, grants and self-promoting money-grabs.”
“The last thing Dayton needs is special interest money and grants from Olympia that will inevitably cost every resident substantially more than they are prepared for,” he wrote in an email. “These special interests, such as the proposed Dayton/Waitsburg trail and the proposed Community Center, will inevitably cost many of our residents right out of their homes, especially senior citizens. Others are having their property rights trampled upon by self-promoting, greedy bullies acting in a public capacity. Unreasonable resources are currently being wasted chasing after these frivolous projects. These resources could be much better spent focusing on the existing, aging infrastructure and amenities that we already have, rather than being wasted chasing rainbows just so somebody can get their name on a bronze plaque.”
Kaczmarski said Dayton faced several issues that he planned to work on, if elected, including replacing the city’s sewer plant, improving/adding available housing, improving city streets, and reviewing/finishing city underground water and sewer lines.
Bryan, who said it was his first time running for public office, also said it was important to serve his community. He admitted being inexperienced in politics and not having a “politically correct bone in” his body, but said knew how to lead.
“I have been a successful business owner, restaurateur and chef,” he wrote. “I have over 20 years road/utility/infrastructure construction experience and I retired from the trade as a project superintendent. I have worked closely with municipalities, design and engineering firms, inspectors, subcontractors and residents.”
Kaczmarski, a 35-year resident, said his “years of accounting and financial experience can be of help in serving on the Dayton City Council, to help the people of Dayton have a better and safer place to live in.