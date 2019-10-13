Leadership/community service: Has sat on every City Council committee except the one dealing with personnel. Has overseen street projects, code enforcement and completion of the city dog park.

Previous elected offices: Dayton City Council member for past eight years.

Bio Box

ZAC WEATHERFORD

Age: 34

Occupation: Washington State Penitentiary correctional officer.

Previous elected offices: Mayor pro-tem appointed by Council this year to fill out unfinished term of former Mayor Craig George. Elected to Dayton City Council in 2016.

Leadership/community service: Served on planning and public safety committees along with chairing the finance committee.