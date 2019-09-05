DAYTON — People will soon have help finding and maintaining affordable housing in this community, as Dayton City Council has approved the formation of an Affordable Housing Commission.
The commission will support “the development of safe and affordable housing and related services,” city Planning Director Meagan Bailey wrote in an email, and comes on the heels of a report by Walla Walla’s Community Council on affordable housing in the greater Walla Walla Valley, which was released this summer.
The report, which includes Columbia and Walla Walla counties and the Milton-Freewater area, concluded 69% of renters earning less than $50,000 annually in Columbia County were cost-burdened — the second highest in the state, Bailey said. Cost-burdened households paid more than 30% of their pretax monthly income on housing, such as mortgage or rent and utilities, according to the report. And those who paid more than 50% were severely cost-burdened.
These households were among those considered the “missing middle” by some contributors in the report, as they likely earned too much to qualify for government-supported housing but not enough to afford market-rate prices. The report asks how communities can meet the need for safe and affordable housing in our region, explaining that “safe and affordable housing provides a foundation for building resilient households and healthy, vibrant communities.”
“There are numerous strategies that can be utilized to directly combat the housing issues,” Bailey wrote, adding the commission would determine which to use.
Some options included in the study included finding housing near employment, education, stores, and other amenities; making more government-supported housing for low-income people; producing more diverse housing types; developing skilled local labor; addressing development costs; investing in existing housing; and more.
The commission could explore a multifamily tax exemption and gifting lands necessary to support those who struggled to afford housing because of income levels or disabilities as allowed by the state constitution, Bailey said.
The Affordable Housing Commission will include one City Council member, Bailey said, which may be appointed at its next regular meeting on Sept. 11, and the rest will be sought out thereafter.
Once the commission is established, it will determine gaps in affordable housing and make recommendations on how to help alleviate housing issues to city officials, she said.
