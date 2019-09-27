DAYTON — A little over a year ago, the city of Dayton was eagerly seeking a large, low-interest loan from the state to help the community get started on its multimillion-dollar wastewater treatment plant.
That loan, for $1 million, was secured from the Public Works Board, but now the City Council, at a special meeting earlier this week, decided to turn down the funds because of an inability to fulfill the loan terms.
The city hasn’t been able to buy land, as was the intended use of the loan, and new ideas for solving the city’s wastewater dilemma have arisen.
Mayor Zac Weatherford will send a letter to Scott Huttsell, chairman of the Public Works Board, formally requesting the contract be “terminated for convenience,” which is a standard clause in government contracts giving the government the right to unilaterally terminate the contract at any time with or without giving a reason.
However, Weatherford’s letter explains the situation. The city has been working for many years to find a solution to the state Department of Ecology’s ruling that it must stop discharging treated wastewater into the Touchet River between May and October.
A new treatment facility would cost about $14 million and would require the purchase of land for construction. The Public Works Board loan was for buying that land, but the city hasn’t been successful.
“The city has actively pursued purchasing property for this type of discharge process to no avail,” Weatherford’s letter states.
At the same time, the city has been approached by the Washington Water Trust and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation with an alternative effluent discharge plan for consideration.
“The city of Dayton’s wastewater treatment plant upgrade project has thrown many challenges our way, but for Dayton, one of the greatest challenges has been determining the most cost-effective and environmentally acceptable effluent discharge solution in meeting our NPDES (National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System) permit requirements,” Weatherford wrote.
When the state awarded the $1 million loan, the city was set on a land application discharge process.
Now the Water Trust and the Confederated Tribes have pitched the idea of discharging effluent into natural or man-made wetlands, Weatherford’s letter explains.
“After much deliberation with WWT, CTUIR, and Department of Ecology, it was determined that this is a potential alternative, and, although a delay, the city understands and supports the need to thoroughly consider all cost-effective, environmentally viable alternatives for processing our wastewater,” Weatherford wrote.