Three senior employees of the city of Dayton no longer work city hall as of June 16.
Public Works Manager Jim Costello, City Administrator Trina Cole and Planning and Community Development Director Meagan Hayes have been terminated by Mayor Zac Weatherford, according to reporting by the Dayton Chronicle.
Attempts by the Union-Bulletin to reach out to Weatherford and other city staff for comment have been unsuccessful. However, Deputy City Clerk Debra Hays confirmed in an email that Cole is no longer with the city.
The U-B was also able to confirm Meagan Hayes and Costello were no longer with the city by calling City Hall and asking for them.
It remains unclear what motivated the terminations.