DAYTON — Columbia County Planning Director Meagan Bailey will be moving over to the city of Dayton soon.
At a special meeting Tuesday, the Dayton City Council unanimously approved hiring Bailey as the city’s director of planning and community development. Bailey said her starting salary with the city will be $5,299.33 a month with a 15% raise after six months.
Bailey said her last day as the county planning director will be Sept. 13. She has been with the county “a little over three years.”
The county is in the process of hiring an associate planning director, Bailey said. That person will be named the interim planning director until county commissioners decide on who will take over the position permanently.