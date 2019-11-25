DAYTON — Dayton City Council voted unanimously last week to increase a regular property tax levy by 1%. The amount of the increase over the actual levy amount from previous years will be $4,201.
Council also approved increases for new construction and annexations, which will net the city an additional $1,769, according to Columbia County Assessor, Christine Mills.
These numbers are based on what the city could collect accounting for last years collection, but does not represent the full amount, according to Mills.
She said taxpayers will pay $2.27 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Dayton received $365,572 in property taxes for 2019, not including fire and library levies and expects to collect $374,010 in 2020 which is a $8,438 increase of property tax collection, according to official documents.