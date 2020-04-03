The Dayton City Council regular meeting on Wednesday is canceled.

The meeting has not been rescheduled. The next regular meeting is May 13.

Updates regarding city responses to the COVID-19 outbreak can be found on the city website at www.daytonwa.com/covid-19-news.

For general information contact Columbia County Public Health at 509-382-2181.

Chloe LeValley covers civic engagement in the Walla Walla Valley including city governments, county commissioners and other civic groups. She is a recent graduate from San Francisco State University and came to join our team in October 2019.