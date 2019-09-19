DAYTON — A celebration will happen Friday to mark completion of Caboose Park at the Dayton Historic Depot, 222 E. Commercial Drive.
The event will begin at 4 p.m. and feature free food — including Kiwanis hot dogs and brats, cotton candy and popcorn — and free family activities such as animal balloons, a bounce house and face painting along with tours of the old Union Pacific caboose that inspired the name of the park.
A brief dedication ceremony will happen at 6 p.m., organizers said. The festivities will conclude at 7 p.m.