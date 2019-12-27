Dayton adopts $7.05 million budget

DAYTON — Leaders here have adopted their 2020 budget totaling $7.05 million, with a current expense increase of 10.76% from last year.
New or continuing projects planned for 2020 include working to create snow-removal maps, improving and maintaining the city’s website, replacing sewer system-related equipment and surplussing outdated equipment and many others, according to official documents.
Dayton plans to generate a local road-safety plan to identify street-safety improvements needed on local roads and U.S. Highway 12 and a citywide pedestrian plan to improve pedestrian infrastructure, according to official documents.
There are no proposed water and sewer utility rate increases scheduled for 2020, according to reports.
The city is also expecting an additional $4,201 in revenue from a 1% property tax increase approved by City Council in the fall.
The city’s 2020 budget reached a general fund reserve of $114,615 or 9.92%, according to staff reports.
Accomplishments as a result of the 2019 budget include improvements to East Clay Street (between South Seventh Street and South Eighth Street), North Cherry Street from Commercial Street to the cul-de-sac and South Fifth Street from Day Street to the end of the road, according to official documents.
In 2019, Dayton filled in the abandoned fishing pond culvert at the city park that may have been affecting the integrity of the levee system and completed the utility infrastructure plan, street improvement plan and geographic information system project, according to official documents.