When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Dayton City Hall, 111 S. First St., Dayton
PLANNING: Planning Department and code compliance updates from Meagan Bailey.
WASTEWATER: Wastewater Treatment Plant Project update from Trina Cole.
OVERLAY: East Clay Street Overlay Project update from Trina Cole.
DISPOSAL: Inert waste disposal site application update.
AUTHORIZE: Recommended action to adopt residential historic design guidelines; amend Dayton Historic Preservation Commission bylaws to reflect new meeting location; create position of Director of Planning ad Community Development and adopt job description, salary schedule and classification.
INTERVIEW: Interviewing City Council member applicants Christine Broughton, Cara James, Charity Herren.
EXECUTIVE SESSION: Discuss qualifications of applicants for elective office.
RECOMMENDED: Appoint someone to fill City Council position vacated by Zac Weatherford.