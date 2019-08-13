When: Wednesday. Meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Where: City Hall, 112 S. First St., Dayton.
APPOINTMENT: Interview candidates to fill position previously held and vacated by Council member Kathy Berg. Executive session to follow to discuss qualifications of candidates with action to appoint to follow in open session.
STREET CLOSURE: Request to close North Second Street and North Third Street on Aug. 22 for National Corvette Caravan.
PLANNING: Approve adoption of city Planning Commission rules of procedure.
ASSETS: Adopt Fixed Assets Policy and Procedures.
HOUSING: Approve amending city code to create Affordable Housing Commission.