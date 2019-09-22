When: Special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: 111 S. First St., Dayton
CONTRACT: Authorize mayor to sign a letter of request to Public Works Board for “Termination for Convenience” of pre-construction loan contract .
LOAN: Authorize mayor to sign a letter of authorization for grant application to the Department of Commerce to fund a Housing Action Plan .
ROAD PROJECT: Adopt ordinances to authorize interfund loan to provide additional funding for the East Clay Street Improvement Project totaling up to $67,061 and award contract totaling $129,814.80 to the lowest responsive bidder, Humbert Asphalt, Inc.