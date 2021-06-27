DAYTON — A 12% tax on water and sewage utilities was approved by the Dayton City Council last month. This was after an increase of 18% failed to pass at an earlier meeting.
The increase took effect June 1.
According to a city notice, the charge is to help offset the cost of a new deal the city reached with Columbia County law enforcement and dispatch services to the city.
The new deal sees the yearly price Dayton pays increase to $612,500 from $444,000. Before this year, the county hadn’t changed its rate for services since 2013.
The new law enforcement deal sees benefits for the city as well, such as requiring that the county has a deputy on duty in the city limits at all times.
In March, Sheriff Joe Helm brought on two new deputies, David Walling and Riley Conahan, to help make this possible.
Dayton residents who need help affording utilities can apply for the city’s Utility Discount Relief Program. Applications are available at City Hall.