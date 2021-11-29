With the firing of three top-ranking staff in 2020 and a new, more expensive contract with Columbia County for law enforcement services in mind, the city of Dayton is poised to adopt a budget for 2022 this month.
Mayor Zac Weatherford presented his proposed city budget for 2022 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, in the first of two scheduled public hearings on the budget. No one from the public commented, and no action on the budget was taken in the meeting.
Members of the public will have another chance to comment on the budget at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the next hearing in Dayton City Hall.
The 2022 budget totals nearly $7.9 million, up from about $6.5 million in 2021.
Weatherford said the budget is built to be flexible so the city can react to challenges related to COVID-19 and other uncertainties.
“As always, the annual budget is a planning tool,” he said. “It is flexible and fluid. It represents collective efforts of the City Council, city staff and our constituents to deliver a responsible financial and operating plan on behalf of the city of Dayton.”
Staffing is handled differently on this budget than in the past. Now, every city employee is a line-item on the budget listing their salary for the entire year. Before, each position was listed with high and low monthly amounts.
For example, there are six positions with the title “public works employee,” each making a varying salary. In the new budget, all of these six positions are listed separately with an exact annual salary.
Before, the six positions were listed as one single line item with a range listing the lowest and highest earning amounts.
How staffing is budgeted became an issue in August when City Council was deciding whether to promote then-Deputy City Clerk Debra Hays to interim city clerk after the mayor fired three senior city staffers, including former City Administrator Trina Cole.
Without an exact amount listed for each position, some members of the council were uncomfortable with the promotion. In the end, Hays was promoted.
In the proposed budget, the city clerk position, replacing the role of city administrator, is set at $80,400, making it the top paid position in the city.
The position of city clerk has not been filled since Cole’s firing. Hays is still serving as the interim clerk, and the city has temporarily brought in assistance from Waitsburg City Administrator Randy Hinchcliffe to provide clerk services “as needed” at the rate of $40 per hour.
The proposed budget also lists exactly what department pays for every portion of each city employee salary. For example, the public works director salary is paid 10% from the current expense fund, 45% from the water operation and maintenance fund and 45% from the sewage operation and maintenance fund.
A lack of clarity in this area in the 2021 budget also caused confusion when the council discussed Hays’ promotion.
Another highlight of the budget includes funding for the new contract with Columbia County for the county to continue providing law enforcement services for the city.
The new contract was approved in 2020 after a long process that included third-party mediation. It saw the yearly rate the city pays increase to $612,500 from $444,000.
Weatherford said a 12% tax on water and sewage utilities approved by the Dayton City Council in May will help cover that increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.