Dayton City Council approves two interlocal agreements

A pair of interlocal agreements — one involving relief funding for small businesses and one involving public works — was approved by the Dayton City Council in a special meeting Thursday evening.
In the meeting — which lasted just eight minutes and was held virtually on Zoom — both agreements passed unanimously.
The first interlocal agreement is between the city and the Port of Columbia. Earlier this year, the Washington State Department of Commerce allocated $76,800 in Coronavirus Relief Fund money to Dayton. The Dayton City Council decided that money should benefit small businesses.
The interlocal agreement will funnel the money through the Port to businesses within the incorporated city limits of Dayton in the form of grants.
Once the program is set up, businesses will apply directly to the Port for relief grants. When the grants are approved, the Port will submit a monthly invoice to Dayton listing the amount of each grant and what the money will be used for.
After the money is provided by the city, the Port will issue it to the business.
The second interlocal agreement is between Dayton and Columbia County. It deals with public works related services. It lists the procedures for the city and county to request and receive assistance from each other and how such help will be compensated.
The agreement is for a term of two years.
Dayton’s next City Council meeting is scheduled for Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. Mayor Zac Weatherford said the meeting will most likely be held on Zoom.