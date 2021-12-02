DAYTON — City Council here approved its 2022 budget at a special meeting Wednesday, Dec. 1, after its second public hearing on the subject.
As at the first public hearing, no members of the public spoke.
Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford said the budget was largely unchanged from the version presented at the Nov. 23 public hearing, save for some corrections of typos and slight changes in wording.
“All the numbers are exactly the same,” he told council at the meeting.
All but one member of the council voted to pass the budget. Dain Nysoe was the lone opposing vote.
“I’m not going to dispute the figures that you have submitted, as far as the budget goes,” Nysoe told Weatherford. “What I do have concern with, and is the basis of my voting against the budget, is the lack of input on behalf the council’s committees. I don’t feel we have had an opportunity to get their input on the budget, and for that reason I’m voting no.”
Other council members commented that the pandemic made such meetings with committees difficult.
"The last couple of years have been difficult years and have been difficult for everybody,” council member Michael Paris said.
“We need to take that into consideration. A lot of people weren’t comfortable meeting with other people. As far as the budget, if it’s reasonable and similar to what we had last year, I don’t see one problem with passing it.”
The mayor agreed.
“I tried to express that in my mayor’s message that’s attached to this budget,” Weatherford said. “The world we have lived in over the last couple of years has been very different from what we have been used to. Not only with the pandemic, but also with the staffing transitioning we are going through.”
Waitsburg City Administrator Randy Hinchcliffe, who has been hired by Dayton to provide clerk services “as needed” at the rate of $40 per hour while the city looks for a new clerk, assisted in writing the budget.
The 2022 budget totals nearly $7.9 million.
