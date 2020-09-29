Columbia County and city of Dayton leaders have spent three months awaiting mediation for disagreements over a law enforcement contract as finger pointing and arguing continue.
Dayton, not having its own police department, has a contract with the county for the Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services in the city. This contract was last negotiated in 2013.
In July, the county announced it would be reducing the non-emergency services it provides to the city — such as animal complaints — until a new deal could be reached.
Both sides have stated that the time has come to renegotiate the contract. Both sides agreed that the city requested information from the county before it would agree to negotiations. However, not much else is agreed upon by the two sides.
In July, Columbia County Commissioner Charles Amerein said the information the city had requested was all public information that could be easily accessed. Still, he said, the county provided the city with the information.
City leaders said at the time that the county had not provided all the information they needed to make an informed decision on a fair rate increase for the new contract.
Little has changed since then. City attorney Quinn Plant told The Times of Waitsburg this month he had requested mediation with county negotiator Lance King and that King seemed agreeable to the idea.
Columbia County Commissioner Ryan Rundell told the Union-Bulletin this week that the two sides had agreed to a tentative mediation date, though he didn’t say when this date was because it hadn’t been officially decided.
Rundell also told the U-B that he believes city leaders are stalling to delay the agreement of a new contract.
“It’s in our best interest to renegotiate and to renegotiate quickly,” Rundell said. “The city is currently getting a deal that was set in 2013 and is an extremely nice deal for the city. From our point of view, it looks like they are delaying so they can keep that good price.”
Rundell said the county has made an offer to the city.
City Administrator Trina Cole said the offer would see the city increase its payments to the county by $199,526 a year, The Times reported.
In a letter signed by Dayton Mayor Zac Weatherford and City Council members Dain Nysoe, Michael Paris and Bryon Kaczmarski, the city disputed comments Rundell made earlier in the month.
In the letter, city officials again argued that they have not received all the information they have requested from the county, and that without that information, they can’t make an informed decision.
“It is our belief, the county’s attempting to pressure the city into carelessly agreeing to an increase in compensation from $440,941 to $640,467, or $199,526, annually,” the city’s letter reads.
“It is our stance that making a recommendation to the City Council to authorize new interlocal agreements with an increase in compensation without receiving a defensible need from the county for said increases would be an exceptionally irresponsible act on behalf of the citizens we represent.”
But Rundell told the U-B this week that the offer the county made was just its opening offer.
“We just want to get them to the table so we can make an offer and they can make a counter offer,” Rundell said. “We think it’s a generous offer, but we’re willing to consider their offers.”
The city’s letter said leaders need the requested documentation because some of its own research shows that some claims the county has made are not accurate.
“One example the county asserts (is) that 80% of the Sheriff’s Office calls for service are within the Dayton city limits,” the letter reads. “However, (the) Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Incident Logs posted on Facebook do not substantiate this claim.”