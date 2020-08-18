Residents will soon be able to avoid a lengthy detour around the 7 Mile Bridge closure on Mill Creek Road.
Walla Walla County plans to install a temporary bridge as part of its multi-year plan to entirely replace the structure, which was damaged beyond repair in February’s devastating floods.
Demolition of the existing bridge will begin Aug. 31, and the temporary bridge will be in service Oct. 28.
According to a resolution unanimously adopted by county commissioners Monday, the damaged structure will be replaced with a prestressed girder bridge with a 32-foot-wide driving surface. The approach roadway will be widened and reconstructed to meet current standards.
Seth Walker, chief of engineering and construction for the county, outlined the project schedule. Crews plan to begin design of the new bridge this year. The design phase will carry over into 2021, including the environmental permitting process.
Right-of-way acquisition will likely begin in 2022, and construction of the new bridge is currently scheduled for 2024.
However, Walker said, if it is possible to complete environmental permitting and right-of-way acquisition sooner, construction may begin in 2023.
The total project cost is $6.6 million, of which $4.95 million is Federal Emergency Management Agency funding.
The same flood this winter also damaged a retaining wall that supports a road embankment on Old Highway 12. The commissioners voted to replace the damaged bank protection at the footing of the retaining wall.
Asked about the timetable for this project, Walker responded: “As soon as we can, since this is flood-damage related. Having no right-of-way on the project enables us to move somewhat quicker.”
The total cost of this project is $199,600. FEMA funding will cover $172,654 of the cost.