Walla Walla County commissioners are planning ahead for earthquakes and future flooding by strengthening the local Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan.
At their regular meeting Monday, the commissioners voted unanimously to adopt revisions to the 2018 plan for earthquake preparedness and critical infrastructure repairs in Walla Walla and flood preparedness in Waitsburg.
It’s a step the leaders are taking to ensure they’ll be able to get future funding for projects that help reduce the seriousness or severity of such disasters.
“The federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 requires local government agencies to develop and maintain an HMP in order to receive future mitigation project grant funds,” county Director of Emergency Management Liz Jessee stated in documents submitted to the commissioners.
In Walla Walla, two main water lines will be replaced as part of the seismic improvements, said Public Works Operations Manager Mori Struve.
In addition, the city’s three water storage tanks will be retrofitted with seismic connections. Two of the tanks are at the water treatment plant, and the third is part of the distribution system at Clinton Street near U.S. Highway 12.
The city is seeking BRIC funding, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new program called Building Resilient Infrastructure Communities.
“This is a new program to try to prevent damages from disasters,” Struve said. “The water line replacement project cost is estimated at $10 million. The water tank seismic upgrade project is just in the conceptual phase. No funding for it has been identified yet.”
In Waitsburg, the effect of the 2020 revisions will be to improve flood control and damage mitigation. This could mean strengthening the city’s river levee or helping move residents out of danger zones.
Waitsburg was hit particularly hard in the February floods this year when the Touchet River burst through its levee and raged through dozens of homes along the river.
“We are pursuing hazard mitigation buyout funding in order to move or remove homes from the inundation areas along the Touchet River that are prone to flooding, in order to minimize structure damage,” said Randy Hinchliffe, Waitsburg’s city administrator.
He also explained that Waitsburg is working with the Army Corps of Engineers on levee rehabilitation along the Touchet, as well as making repairs to the upstream levee of the Highway 12 bridge where the bank corner has been washed away by high water events.
Jessee clarified that “funding for these projects would come from FEMA, but at a reimbursement rate of 75%. The jurisdiction would be responsible for a 25% cost share. The cost share doesn’t necessarily have to cash. It can be met with in-kind contributions like salaries and benefits for hours worked on the project.”