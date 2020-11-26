Property owners in the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District will see a doubling of county-assessed fees in 2021 to help pay for a project to repair deteriorating infrastructure.
Walla Walla County commissioners, who oversee the district, voted Monday after a public hearing to raise the total assessment to $300,000, up from this year's $150,000.
The cost of project design and construction is estimated at $10 million dollars, 65% of which will be funded by the federal government. The remaining 35%, or $3.5 million, must be provided by the local communities as matching funds.
Property owners in the district can expect to see the increase on their county tax bills for 2021. For a property with an assessed value of $200,000 the fee will increase to $17.65 from this year's $8.82, for example. For a property valued at $300,000, the amount will increase to $30.86, up from $15.43.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins said an important aspect of the increase is that it helps to ensure that property owners will continue to be exempt from FEMA flood insurance requirements, since properties will be protected by an adequate flood control system.
The District will also be considering future adjustments to the flood control zone's boundaries, originally established in 1948.
“The county wants to ensure the properties included in the boundary are the properties receiving flood protection, based on the best, most current information we have,” said Tony Garcia, Walla Walla County Public Works director.
The Walla Walla area has been prone to flooding for at least the past 140 years. Between 1878 and 1931 Mill Creek inundated Walla Walla 15 times, most famously during the flood of 1931.
Following that disaster the Mill Creek Flood Control Project was authorized by Congress in 1938. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers created the Bennington Lake reservoir and levee system to channel flood waters, completing the project in 1943.
Since then, what is now known as the Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District has maintained and operated the flood control levees and concrete channel through which Mill Creek now flows. This system was designed to protect the cities of Walla Walla and College Place, as well as portions of Walla Walla County from flooding.
The protected area includes about 12,670 parcels, including households, businesses, schools and vacant land, occupied by more than 27,000 people and a total property value of $7 billion.
All parcels within this zone are subject to an annual fee assessment, billed through property tax statements.
In 2020 the assessment provided the District with $150,000 to fund repairs, as well as the cost-share portion of a Corps of Engineers study to evaluate the performance and reliability of the aging Mill Creek Channel.
Additional funding came from a coalition of partners, including the city of Walla Walla, the Port of Walla Walla and the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
The study showed that parts of the system are now over 80 years old and are degrading.
Of particular concern is the concrete section of the channel running through densely populated areas and Walla Walla’s downtown commercial core. In some places, it incorporates parts of building foundations and other infrastructure that are more than 100 years old.
The study also incorporates data gained from the February 2020 flood — believed to be the among the three worst floods in the Walla Walla Valley on record and the highest in terms of peak waters since the channel was completed.
With the study wrapping up, rehabilitation and repairs are next on the agenda. The work may include raising portions of the levees, repairing portions of the channel wall, and addressing structural concerns downtown.