U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, said Wednesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.
Newhouse, 65, who represents the 4th Congressional District of Central Washington and includes the western edge of Walla Walla County, announced his diagnosis in a tweet, saying he’d taken a test after feeling “a little run down.”
Newhouse said the results came back positive Tuesday night.
“My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home,” he wrote.
A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for further details.
Newhouse is the first member of Washington’s congressional delegation to disclose testing positive for the coronavirus. At least 22 other U.S. House members and six senators have contracted COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, according to a list maintained by GovTrack.
Dozens of others have self-quarantined after coming into contact with persons infected by the virus.
Newhouse was first elected to Congress in 2014. He was reelected this month with 66% of the vote.
The third-generation Yakima Valley farmer previously served as a state legislator and director of the state Department of Agriculture.