There may be a way to lower recycling costs by eliminating the most confusing item on the list — plastic.
Members of a Walla Walla committee aimed at helping solve the city's recycling problem said there are seven types of plastic, and figuring out which one goes in the bin can be difficult.
Confusion is not limited to Walla Walla, and a global problem that began when China announced it would no longer take U.S. recycling, led to the city taking steps to re-examine the system.
Last year, Walla Walla City Council approved a tipping-point plan that said if the cost to recycle exceeded the rate at the landfill, recycling would be put into the landfill to save money.
The idea was not well received by the public, and the plan did not move forward. Instead, the recycling surcharge was raised, and an ad-hoc committee was established to look at ways to reduce the cost while continuing to recycle.
The recycling committee’s recommendations were presented to Walla Walla City Council on Monday afternoon at the body's virtual work session.
The committee suggested a phased approach where the city no longer accepts plastic as a recycled material to create less confusion and lower contamination rates, which is the amount of materials in the bin that do not belong.
Instead items accepted would be limited to paper, cardboard, tin and aluminum.
Contamination rates would be monitored, and if they are lower, the committee suggested moving to a second phase of accepting higher-value plastics again.
“First you learn that two plus two equals four, and then, later on, you start long division,” said Barbara Clark, a member of the committee and former mayor of Walla Walla.
“We are proposing simplifying what goes into the bin, how you prepare it, and as people understand more why we're recycling and how you do it and what makes it work, then we can add more items to it.”
Another recommendation was to educate the public through a multi-lingual campaign with a grant previously received, to ensure non-English speakers have access to the information they need on recycling.
The committee also recommend that Council give them additional time to investigate and report back on extended producer responsibility, a practice and policy approach where producers take responsibility for managing products and/or packaging they produce at the end of their useful life.
Once this committee along with the Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Sustainability Committee can hear from King County on their recommendation for extended producer responsibility, the committee will report back to Council in November.
The recommendations will be brought to Council for a vote on Oct. 14. Later the group will request approval from the Solid Waste Advisory Committee and then the Department of Ecology. If approved, no more plastic will be accepted in the recycling bin by early next year.
The current contract with Basin Disposal Inc. for the commingled container collection expires in January 2024, Public Works Director Ki Bealey said.
If contamination amounts are not reduced, the collection system upon entering 2023 could be reconsidered, Bealey said.
He said the current recycling surcharge covers the commodities expense associated with recyclables, so the city is now collecting sufficient amounts.
“If we can reduce the contamination that actually drives some of the tonnage down, will we see a direct unit cost improvement because of that? Probably not,” Bealey said. “However, if we are sending less stuff, that will save us money in the long run because we are transporting fewer tons.”
He said if city residents can be better in recycling the right materials, driving the tonnage of recycling material down will save the city money in the long run and allow the surcharge for recycling to decrease.