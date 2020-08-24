Citing their desire for a face-to-face discussion, Walla Walla County commissioners have delayed a decision about the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue currently located in front of the county courthouse.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins stated his opinion in a regular board meeting this morning that the subject merited an in-person hearing and read a draft letter to the Italian Heritage Association, thanking those who had commented for their participation.
The Association, through local attorney Gary Ponti, recently sent a letter to county leaders asking that the statue remain for its original, intended purpose of memorializing the Italian Americans who helped found the Walla Walla community despite calls from the public to remove it as a symbol of racism and oppression.
Commissioner Todd Kimball said he has had discussions with people on both sides of the issue and agreed that there should be an in-person hearing.
Commissioner Jim Johnson said the board had received “a tremendous amount of input.” He stated he understands both sides of the issue, and that comments on both sides have been strongly emotional and deserve more scrutiny than would be possible at this time.
“We understand that this decision is not going to make either side happy,” he said.
The commissioners agreed to send the letter and did not allow public comment on the issue of the statue, which sparked objections by two members of the public participating in the virtual meeting.
Emily Tillotson commented that she was “concerned about the appropriateness of limiting topics of public comment.”
On the question of waiting for an in-person hearing she commented, “If the city of Walla Walla can hold three very difficult town halls about policing, I think we can have a discussion about a statue. The public has asked for this to be a priority.”
Dorothy Knudson suggested that the commissioners follow the same process city of Walla Walla did, via Zoom.
“Many of us were hoping to have a meaningful discussion today, and it’s very disappointing,” said Tillotson as the discussion concluded.