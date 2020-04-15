Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission approved $4,770 in funding for improvements at 52 railroad crossings in Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
State regulators approved the funds Friday. The money comes from the Grade Crossing Protective Fund, according to a release.
This fund provides money for safety measures designed to decrease the potential for accidents and fatalities at public and private crossings and along railroad tracks in the state. The Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission administers the fund.
Yield signs at railroad crossings on the Columbia-Walla Walla Railway line will improve safety at railroad crossings in Walla Walla and Columbia counties and comply with federal rail signage requirements that went into effect in January.
Columbia-Walla Walla Railway will contribute the labor needed to install the signs with completion expected by Dec. 31.