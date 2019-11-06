Pool, park levies pass in Prescott, Waitsburg

A flood-control levy in Columbia County did not pass in Tuesday’s election, but Prescott and Waitsburg voters said “yes” to property taxes to fund a pool and parks and recreation program.
The new parks and recreation levy in Waitsburg passed by 61%, with 127 votes to approve and 81 against.
This levy applies a 10 cents tax per $1,000 of assessed property value aiming for $15,000 to fund a new, part-time employee to get the ball rolling on grant opportunities, events, and community engagement.
Waitsburg also hopes to fund lifeguard training and certification and increase lifeguard pay for their pool.
Voters in Prescott renewed their annual pool levy, which is 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Residents approved the measure by 65%, with 83 votes for the levy and 44 against.
Columbia County voted “no” to adopting a flood-control levy, with 800 ballots against the levy, or 65%, and only 424 votes, or 34%, in support of the tax.
This levy would have allowed the flood-control district, created this year by a vote of Columbia County commissioners, to collect a property tax of 10 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation to fund flood fighting, recovery and mitigation.