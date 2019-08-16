DAYTON — No one knows the land like the people who live on it, which is one reason Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm said he plans to start a local search and rescue team again.
Another reason, he said, is because he wants to involve the community more with his department.
It’s been seven years or more, he said, since the county has had its own search and rescue team.
“We’ve had to call in outside resources in the past,” Helm said.
The group likely had to disband due to lack of funding, volunteers and deputies to lead, he said. Helm was just elected sheriff last November, but he’s been with the Sheriff’s Office more than a decade.
During the Columbia County’s Citizen’s Academy earlier this year, Helm said, several people became interested in volunteering for the SAR team, and since then about 20 people have either expressed desire to be involved or submitted background check applications.
“Since then, I’ve had an open request for volunteers,” he said.
The applications, he added, were the only roadblock for volunteers.
“They just have to pass a background check,” he said. “We’ll use anybody.”
For instance, he said an elderly couple who passed their background checks could bring supplies, such as food and water, to people who were actively searching. People with horses could be used as a horse unit, those with drones, for a drone unit, even snowmobiles, and so on.
“It’s all volunteers at this point,” he said. “We’re just running through donations.”
He said a small amount of money had been set aside from his department for the group, but he was unsure how much was in it or had been received so far in donations.
He also said he’ll send a deputy to train on leading a SAR team after he and Chief Civil Deputy Tim Quigg decided who would go, which would be in September. Around that time, he said, he also plans to have a meeting for eligible volunteers.
“We’re at the initial stages,” he said.
To help ready the group for searching and rescuing, which can be an arduous task, Helm said they’ll coordinate with surrounding counties’ trainings, such as in Walla Walla, which also will help Columbia when an incident requires more equipment and manpower.
“They (Walla Walla County Sheriff Search and Rescue) came up not too long ago to show us some things,” Helm said. “They’re very organized, so we’re hoping to learn from them.”
Anyone wanting to help with Columbia County’s search and rescue can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 509-382-2518 or visit the office from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, on the ground floor at the county courthouse, 341 E. Main St., Dayton.