DAYTON — Columbia County commissioners will have a work session at 9 a.m. Monday instead of their regular meeting.
They have scheduled a public discussion on fee schedule changes at the Columbia County Fairgrounds and golf course on Monday at 6 p.m. in the commissioner’s office at 311 E Main Street, Dayton.
Commissioners will discuss golfing and horse fees. Members of the public are encouraged to ask questions or comment at this meeting.
A public hearing will be set for the following Monday, Dec.16, at 1:15 p.m. at the commissioner’s office.