DAYTON — The Columbia County Fair takes off Friday with three days of attractions, special events and other festivities.
Gates at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Dayton will open at 9 a.m. each day. Friday’s opening day will feature “canned food admission” from 8 a.m. to noon. People who bring five items receiving a single-day pass.
Daily admission is $10 for adults and $5 for juniors age 7-12 and seniors 60 years or older. Children age 6 or younger will be admitted free.
Friday’s special events will include a Frisbee toss challenge and an off-road vehicle challenge starting at 6 p.m. Friday in the fairgrounds arena. The Frisbee toss challenge will continue daily.
On Saturday, attendees can participate in an all-day Corn Hole Tournament, and the Youth Livestock Sale will begin at 12:30 p.m. followed by mutton busting at 5 p.m. in the arena. The next highlight of the day will be the Championship Jackpot Rodeo starting at 6 p.m.
Sunday’s main event will be the demolition derby starting at noon in the fairgrounds arena. Admission to the off-road vehicle challenge, the rodeo and demolition derby are included in the fair admission.
Established in 1888, this year’s fair will be the 130th year the event has been taking place in Dayton.