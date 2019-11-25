Columbia County approves tax levy increases

DAYTON — Columbia County commissioners voted unanimously to increase collection of the current expense tax levy by 1% next year.
The amount of the increase over the actual levy amount from previous years will be $15,466.
Columbia County will have a total levied amount of $1.6 million for 2020, an increase of $120,160 from 2019, according to Columbia County Assessor Christine Mills.
The increase is exclusive of additional revenue resulting from new construction, improvements to property, newly constructed wind turbines, increase on value of state assessed property and annexations, according to official documents.
Taxpayers will pay $1.60 per $1,000 of assessed property value with this current expense tax levy increase, said Mills.
A 1% increase was also applied to the road and emergency medical services levies, according to official documents.
The flood-control district tax levy will not be collected this year because it was rejected by voters.