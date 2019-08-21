This month’s primary election is officially in the history books. Now it’s off to November.
Walla Walla and Columbia county election officials certified the results of the Aug. 6 election Tuesday. Although numbers shifted in several races, there were no changes in overall results.
The top two finishers in the primary races will now advance to the Nov. 5 general election. The primaries winnowed down three races for Walla Walla City Council seats and one race for the Port of Walla Walla Commissioner District 1 seat. In the city of Dayton, one candidate was eliminated in the mayoral election.
Voter turnout for Walla Walla County rose slightly to about 29% with 7,824 ballots counted out of 26,722 registered voters. The city of Dayton election had a 51% voter turnout with 823 ballots counted out of 1,626 registered voters.
In the Port of Walla Walla Commissioner District 1 race, Kip Kelly was the top finisher with 1,774 votes, about 47%, and incumbent Peter Swant was second with 1,053 votes, about 28%. Beth (Brotherton) Swanson was eliminated after finishing with 962 votes or about 25%.
The top finisher in the race for the Walla Walla City Council’s Position 4 (East Ward) seat was G. (Ted) Koehler who received 395 votes, about 40%, followed by James Powell with 319 votes, or 32%. Two other candidates, Gayle Stevens and Derek Swain, were eliminated with Stevens finishing with 195 ballots and Swain receiving 80 votes.
The top two finishers in the race for the City Council’s Position 5 seat were Sharon Kay Schiller with 198 votes, about 43%, and Susan Smiley-Nakonieczny with 172 votes, 37%. A third candidate, Barbara Zohner, was eliminated after finishing with 89 ballots.
In the City Council’s Position 7 (at large) seat, incumbent Steve Moss was the top finisher with 2,697 votes, about 56%, and Julian Saturno was second with 1,148 ballots, about 24%. Jordan Michaels was third with 985 votes.
The top two finishers in the city of Dayton’s mayoral race were Zac Weatherford with 544 votes, or 66%, and Delphine Bailey with 175 ballots, about 22%. The third candidate, Michael Paris, was eliminated after receiving 99 votes, or about 12%.
Weatherford is the appointed mayor of Dayton, and Bailey is the mayor pro-tem on City Council. Paris is a City Council member.