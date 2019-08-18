When: Monday. Meeting starts at 9 a.m.
Where: Columbia County Commissioner’s Office, 311 E. Main St., Dayton.
BUDGET: Public hearing at 10 a.m. on budget amendments.
PLANNING: Comprehensive Plan update, approval of Stearns short plat, fire systems testing at Columbia Pulp plant and Voluntary Stewardship Program update.
PUBLIC HEALTH: Approval of salary for new hire.
DISTRICT COURT: Request for furniture purchase.
CLOSED SESSION: Executive session to discuss real estate acquisition.
DAMS: Reaffirm resolution against breaching of dams on the Lower Snake and Columbia rivers and-or lowering of pools behind the dams.