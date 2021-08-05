A public hearing on a potential ordinance that would give Columbia County commissioners the ability to ban fireworks on the Fourth of July in particularly dry years is expected to be held next month.
Commissioners discussed the possibility at its Monday, Aug. 2, meeting.
Virginia Schmidt, clerk for the board of commissioners, said in an email that a hearing is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 7.
Commissioner Marty Hall said in a phone call with the Union-Bulletin that he support an ordinance not because he wants to ban fireworks but because he wants the option in case of another dry, dangerous wildfire season.
“I’m a huge proponent of person freedoms,” Hall said. “But one of my favorite Paul Harvey quotes is, ‘Self-government won’t work without self-discipline.’ Sometimes we lack self-discipline.”
He emphasized that the ordinance would not ban fireworks but would allow the board of commissioners to do so in the future.
“I would hope we would never, ever have to ban fireworks,” Hall said. “But personally, I would like to have that tool in the toolbox.”
Under state law, any local fireworks law more restrictive than the state law may not take effect until at least one year after adoption, so Columbia County’s proposed ordinance, if passed this fall, would not affect the Fourth of July until 2023.
Commissioner Ryan Rundell remains opposed to the ordinance but supports the idea of a public hearing. However, he said, the hearing won’t likely change his mind.
“I’m still, as I said last time we discussed it, there’s still like a 95% chance I’ll vote against it no matter what the public hearing says,” Rundell said at the meeting Monday. “It’s just the idea of the government saying, ‘If we meet these certain parameters, then we are going to take this away from you.’ I don’t like that idea.”
Rundell compared the issue to the gun-control debate.
“It gets a little closer to my principles than the average thing we discuss,” he said. “You could attach it and say, ‘If four people get shot in the county, we are going to enact a gun control law.’”
Hall responded that people’s actions make consideration of the ordinance necessary.
“If everyone had good judgment, we wouldn’t need any laws,” he said.
An idea was again suggested that perhaps the county could provide a designated area for fireworks, such as the Dayton football field, rather than banning them.
Rundell signaled he could support this idea.