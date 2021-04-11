Columbia County’s board of commissioners will divert additional funding to the Flood Control Zone District for work done in the Touchet River, Commissioner Ryan Rundell confirmed Friday, April 9.
“It’s not the full job, but we’re basically doing the work to remove some of the sediment and rocks left by the flood (in early 2020), enough so that it’s better,” Rundell said. “There is concern that if we have strong runoff, that area could flood again.”
The work is being done in the portion of the river that runs between the bridge on Main Street in Dayton and the railroad bridge just down river, the commissioner said.
Flood Control Zone District Administrator Charles Eaton requested the action at a meeting on April 5.
Rundell said the county is only paying part of the bill, while the Federal Emergency Management Agency pays the rest. At least, that’s the hope.
“FEMA will hopefully come in with 75%, and we have to match 25%,” Rundell said. “So we’re not paying the full amount.”
The commissioners had previously approved an estimated total cost of the project at $200,000. Now, however, that amount is expected to be closer to $360,000.
If FEMA does come through with 75% of the cost as expected, that means the county’s 25% potion is increased from about $50,000 to about $90,000.
“The reason it’s more expensive is permitting,” Rundell said. “We had to do an archeological study and a biological study and historical study. The permitting agencies had some additional requirements.”
The county leader said some of the work may also be reduced so the most important part of the project can be completed.