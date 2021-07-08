Columbia County commissioners are considering changes to fireworks rules in the county after a particularly hot and dry Independence Day.
Washington state law requires local and county governments to give a one-year notice before any new fireworks regulations take effect.
This stopped area governments from issuing bans this year after a June that saw record heat and extremely dry conditions creating high fire risk.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners was joined by Columbia County Prosecuting Attorney Dale Slack for a July 6 meeting to discuss the matter.
Discussion centered not on an outright fireworks ban, but a resolution that would allow the county to issue a ban in case of dry, hot conditions and high fire risk.
“It’s not to say that fireworks would be banned permanently, or every year,” Commissioner Marty Hall said at the meeting. “But if we had it tied to something tangible, like a burn ban or a fire index of some sort, then it could be a judgement call made by us and the fire chief.”
Doing it this way, Hall said, would allow some flexibility and not leave the county without options next time a similar situation arises.
“I would like to have this in our tool box, and hope we never have to use it,” Hall said.
If passed, such a law would not effect an Independence Day celebration until 2023.
Because of the one-year requirement, it’s already too late to change the rules for July 4, 2022.
Commissioners had concerns on what this would mean for vendors who expect to be able to sell fireworks and buy a lot of stock, only to find out in late June that a ban is in place.
A public hearing would have to occur before a change would take effect.
Commissioner Ryan Rundell seemed less convinced such a mandate is needed, but said he’s open to hearing what people think in a public hearing.
“There have been dry years before, and fireworks have been going on for the Fourth of July since 1777,” Rundell said. “My fear is July tends to be a dry part of the year anyway. My fear is this in essence is a ban on fireworks … But I’m willing to have a hearing and hear people out.”
Other ideas — including not banning fireworks but limiting them to a specific area, such as the high school football field in Dayton, or having a county-sponsored display — were also discussed.
Is these scenarios, the fire department could be on-site, ready to respond.
No action was taken at this time, but the commissioners agreed discuss the issue further.