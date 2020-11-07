The Columbia County, Dayton and Starbuck Regional Comprehensive plans — prepared in a joint effort spearheaded by the Columbia County Planning and Building Department — has won an award for excellence.
Presented by the Washington chapter of the American Planning Association, the organization said in a prepared statement that the plan won for “excellent collaboration and targeted focus by these three jurisdictions from a sparsely populated but actively involved section of the state.”
Dayton Director of Planning and Community Development Meagan Hayes said the Washington APA chapter singled out the three local governments’ efforts to engage their communities was also deserving of the Comprehensive Planning Award for Small Jurisdictions.
A comprehensive plan is intended to guide decisions of elected leaders and staff of local and county governments by providing a series of goals, standards and policies.
Required elements for a comprehensive plan include planning for land use, housing, capital facilities, transportation, economic development and parks and recreation.
For example: under housing, each government announces goals they have to affect housing in their boundaries.
The county plan includes goals to "encourage the new development of multi-family and small single-family units in urban areas."
Dayton's housing plan is focused on providing a wide range of housing options "compatible to the needs of the community and its neighborhood," while Starbuck wants to encourage upgrading existing homes and building new homes.
A plan can also include optional categories such as conservation or solar energy.
Hayes said that counties, cities and towns are required by the state to periodically update their comprehensive plans.
“Like a lot of smaller communities, we are strapped for fiscal resources and staff,” Hayes said. “When we first got notice that a required update was coming, the city of Dayton was contracted with the county to provide planning services."
At the time, Hayes was planning director for both Columbia County and Dayton. Realizing that developing the plans together could save time and resources, and already being tasked with two plans to update, she and her team decided to reach out to the town of Starbuck.
“Truly, we said, ‘Well, we’re already going to be doing two mandated updates, why not three?’” Hayes said. “So we reached out to Starbuck, and they too had an update coming soon. They were more than willing to jump in and work with the city and county … It really worked well.”
Hayes was quick to clarify that the result of the team effort was still three distinct plans.
“They all mold together, Hayes said of the plans, "but they are all their own independent, living items.”