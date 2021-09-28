The Columbia County Board of Commissioners will move its work sessions to the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, starting in October, the board decided at its Sept. 20 regular business meeting.
This is a change from the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
This change to Tuesdays only applies to the work sessions. Regular business meetings remain on the first and third Mondays of the month.
County Commissioner Marty Hall said the change accommodates the schedule of one of the other commissioners.
“All three of us have other outside jobs,” Hall said. “For one of us, it would work better to have more of his Mondays free.”
Hall said the law requires more steps to be taken to move regular business meetings, so the decision was made to only move the work sessions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.