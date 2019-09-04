COLLEGE PLACE — The state Board of Natural Resources approved Tuesday the sale of 80 acres of state land to the city of College Place needed for the city’s wastewater plant.
The City Council in July approved going ahead with the purchase to meet new state Department of Ecology requirements for the plant’s operating permit. The property will be used for land treatment of wastewater effluent.
According to a release from the Department of Natural Resources, the parcel is valued at $256,000 and was previously rented for dryland farming. The property did not have water rights.
The money from the sale will be used to purchase replacement land for the Common School Trust, which funds K-12 school construction across Washington state.