Smoking and vaping will no longer be allowed at events permitted by the city of College Place after a campaign by the Walla Walla Valley Blue Zones Project.
Smoking and vaping is already restricted within College Place parks, but the ordinance that passed unanimously Tuesday, April 12, will expand that restriction to any event that receives a permit from the city.
In 2019 and 2021, the city permitted 14 events, most of which were environments where youth were present, said Emily Brown, policy advocate for the Blue Zones Project.
“Similar to the tobacco-free parks, which are more socially enforced rather than being enforced by a code enforcer, this would be kind of enforced through social norms,” Brown said Tuesday.
The ordinance will not require much from the city by way of enforcement, Brown said.
“But it could have a huge impact on the health of community members as far as reducing secondhand smoke exposure,” she said.
The Blue Zones Initiative focuses on transforming aspects of local environment, as well as governmental policies that influence that environment, in ways that make it easier for people to make healthier choices.
Much of that involves bringing together various parties for holistic conversations, while still strongly advocating for the evidence-based policies that improve the well-being of residents.
