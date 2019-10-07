College Place City Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: College Place City Hall, 625 S College Ave.
Memorial Monument: Presentation on a formal request for city assistance with the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument. A Gold Star Family is one whose soldier has been killed during official U.S. military action. The monument would be located in Fort Walla Walla Park.
Yard of the Month: Council will recognize the September yard of the month, 1153 SW Carver St. The city’s “Yard of the Month Program” takes places June-September. An additional award is presented in December for seasonal decorations.
Development Code: Discussion on the work done so far to conduct a periodic update of the city’s comprehensive plan and development regulations. Final adoption is scheduled for Oct. 22.
Tenth Street: Award a contract to Anderson-Perry and Associates for the design of Southeast 10th Street, between College and Birch avenues, at a cost not to exceed $50,215. This project is the first phase of the city’s plan to design and construct improvements to control stormwater inflow into Garrison Creek.
Aerial Imagery: Award Geophex Surveys as the 2020 aerial project consultant for a total project expenditure of $18,979.40 which includes a 10% contingency of $1,725.40 added to the consultant estimated expenditure stated at $17,254.00.