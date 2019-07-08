College Place City Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
Traffic ordinance: Approve ordinance to prohibit vehicles from cutting corners to circumvent traffic control devices.
Banking: Authorize mayor to sign professional services agreement with Community Bank to provide the city’s banking services.
City code: Approve revisions to city code regarding provision of water and wastewater services.
Wastewater: Authorize a loan funding agreement with the state Department of Ecology for $2.5 million for Wastewater Treatment Plant design services.
Stormwater: Authorize application for 2019-2021 Stormwater Capacity grant from state Department of Ecology. Also authorize staff to redirect local operations and maintenance funding up to the amount of grant funding awarded toward capital stormwater projects.
Permit: Authorize staff to provide public notice and submit the Notice of Intent to obtain coverage under the current National Pollution Discharge Elimination System Phase II permit to comply with state requirements.