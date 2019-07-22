College Place City Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Where: College Place City Hall, 625 S. College Ave.
Engineering: Authorize city administrator to execute an amendment to agreement with Safebuilt of Washington to provide special project construction inspection and review services.
Transportation: Authorize applications to the state Transportation Improvement Board for project funding for the Lamperti Street and Meadowbrook Boulevard Grind and Overlay Project and the 2019 Safewalks Sidewalks Program.
Street project: Authorize staff to advertise for bids on the Lamperti Street Grind and Overlay Project.
Street lighting: Approve resolution to permit city to accept a $13,426 Transportation Improvement Board grant to convert streetlights from sodium lighting to LED lights.
Land purchase: Authorize city administrator to sign agreement with the state Department of Natural Resources for the purchase of about 82 acres of DNR land immediately to the west of the city’s wastewater treatment facility. Land is needed for additional treatment space to meet conditions of city’s upcoming permit by the State Department of Ecology.
Meter brass: Approve purchase and installation of brass meter adapters needed for water meter replacement program. Amount not to exceed $45,000.
Fees: Adopt updated administrative fees and charges for 2019.