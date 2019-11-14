New officer joins College Place Police Department's ranks

COLLEGE PLACE — The community welcomed a new officer to the College Place Police Department this week.
Officer Andrew Schild was sworn in by Chief Troy Tomaras during Tuesday night’s College Place City Council meeting.
Schild completed 31 weeks of training, including 19 weeks at Basic Law Enforcement Academy and 12 weeks of field training, according to a CPPD release.
“Officer Schild is an outstanding addition to our team,” Tomaras wrote.
Two more officers for CPPD will start at the academy on Nov. 20, Tomaras wrote in an email. Eight officers were on the force when he was hired in 2017, the chief wrote, and there will be 13 after the two others are sworn in, making the department fully staffed.
“Officers would work a year or two then leave to bigger departments like WWPD (Walla Walla Police Department) or the (Walla Walla County) Sheriff’s Office,” he wrote. “Since 2017, we have only lost one officer who left the area and moved to Vancouver, Wash., to work at a casino.”
Tomaras said he credited Mayor Norma Hernandez, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello and City Council members for “supporting our officers and making efforts to keep them here in the city.”