COLLEGE PLACE — Voters in College Place precincts 4 and 5 received the wrong ballot and should expect new ballots in the mail eventually, according to the Walla Walla County Auditor’s Office.
This impacts about 1,885 ballots, the news release stated. No other precincts were affected.
The problem stems from a clerical error, and Walla Walla County Elections Auditor Dave Valiant said the county doesn’t know yet when the new ballots will be mailed.
Voters can also request a replacement ballot from the Walla Walla County Auditor Elections Department at 310 W. Poplar St., according to the release.
Ballots for the general election are due by Nov. 5. Only the replacement ballots should be returned, Valiant said.
“Precincts are split by Walla Walla and College Place school districts,” Valiant explained in an email to the U-B. “The wrong school district ballots were sent to each precinct split, so College Place SD voters got ballots with Walla Walla SD races and vice versa. This happened in both precincts.”