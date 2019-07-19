COLLEGE PLACE — Mayor Harvey Crowder has announced he is resigning next month, triggering a search for a replacement.
In an email, Crowder said he and his wife and are relocating to Richland “and settling into a much smaller house and very small yard.” He said he had no other immediate plans.
Crowder was appointed mayor of College Place in June 2016 to finish the term of former Mayor Julie Scott, who resigned that month to apply for the job of city administrator. Crowder was then elected in 2017 to a full four-year term, which will expire at the end of 2021.
Before his appointment, Crowder was director of Walla Walla County’s Community Health Department. He served in that position from 2005 until his retirement in May 2016.
According to the city of College Place’s website, Crowder’s resignation is effective Aug. 7, and applications from city residents to fill the position are being accepted now through Aug. 9.
Applicants must submit a letter of interest, a resume and a completed questionnaire to: City of College Place; Attn: Lisa Neissl, City Clerk; 625 S. College Ave.; College Place, WA 99324. Applications can also be emailed to lneissl@cpwa.us.
Questionnaires are available at City Hall, 625 S. College Ave., or online at