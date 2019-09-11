College Place City Council
College Place City Council members are Michael Cleveland, Heather Schermann, Marge Nyhagen, Melodie Selby, Loren Peterson, Jerry Bobbitt and Mayor Norma Hernandez. Position 7 seat is vacant pending appointment. With Selby absent Tuesday, the Council voted as follows:
Property: Approved acquisition of property to the east of Teal Road just south of Mojonnier Road for location of Southwest Sewer Lift Station. Unanimous.
Personnel: Approved addition of utility worker position for Public Works Department. Unanimous.
Sewer plant: Authorized mayor or city administrator to execute design contract with JUB Engineering for wastewater treatment plant. Contract amount will be $1,876,700 with a 10% contingency of $187,670 for total amount not to exceed $2,064,370. Unanimous.
Cemetery: Authorized Community Development Department to apply for a Historic Cemetery Grant to perform ground-penetrating radar survey of the Walla Walla County Poor Farm Cemetery. Unanimous.