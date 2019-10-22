COLLEGE PLACE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. Friday to announce the opening of the new Veterans Park at 1309 SW Virginia St., between Homestead Avenue and Doans Avenue behind Fourth Street.
Representatives of Hayden Homes, the company that developed the park, along with staff from the city of College Place, members of the local VA and the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce will be at the ceremony. The community is invited to join for food, refreshments and exploration of the new park.
College Place City Council will vote tonight to accept donation of the 1.67 acre property for community parkland and naming it Veterans Park. Currently ground behind the Fire Department is named Veterans Park.
The new Veterans Park will offer a full playground, swings, slides, a jungle-gym, a flag pole and lights that will go on at night, according to College Place planning director Jon Rickard.
“There will be no recreation areas, but there will be flat areas intended for outdoor activities,” he said.
The park is part of the new, 320-home subdivision Hayden Homes developed in College Place called Homestead, but it will be open to the public.
“I think the residents are really excited. Every meeting they ask, ‘When’s the park going to be open?’” Rickard said.
A part of the planned urban development agreement governing Homestead was a requirement to dedicate a piece of land to the city as a public park, according to city staff reports.
The requirement was a dedicated park area that included perimeter fencing, grass and irrigation, Hayden Homes spokeswoman Katy Wooderson told the U-B this morning.
In addition to these three requirements, Hayden Homes opted to include three play structures including a swing set, climber and multiple slides, two benches, and a picnic table, she wrote.
“When we heard the city of College Place was going to relocate the current Veterans Park to this Homestead park, we decided to add the flagpole as a beautiful way to display the United States flag and honor and recognize those who have served in the armed forces of the United States of America,” Wooderson wrote.
The city’s park board voted in 2018 to move the Veterans Park designation from a 0.25 acre piece of property behind the College Place Fire Department to this property.
Veterans Park was moved because the “citizen-led Park, Arbor, and Recreation Board felt that the name would be more appropriate for a piece of property that is actively being utilized for park and recreation activities, City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello told the U-B in an email.
In addition, local college students are in the planning process of turning the old site of Veterans Park into a community garden, Rickard said.